Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has taken to social media to give a sneak peek of his birthday look

Seun dressed like a woman in an all-white attire, tied a scarf and rocked a neckpiece made of cowries

While other celebrities laughed over the look, fans of the singer expressed mixed reactions

Popular Nigerian singer Seun Kuti is looking forward to his birthday, and to mark the special day, he decided to have a photoshoot.

In a post sighted on his page, Kuti threw people into confusion with his all-white ensemble.

Seun Kuti shared his looks for birthday shoot Photo credit: @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Just like a woman, he tied a white scarf and wore a neckpiece made from cowries.

The singer also seemed to be wearing a dress designed with cowries. Seun wrote on Instagram:

"Birthday shoot loading!! #getthesax"

See the post below:

Mixed reactions to Seun Kuti's photo

officialarole:

"What's all these naw."

bustlineyetunde:

"We dey wait the shoot."

princeoolaitan:

"ORACLE!!! Biggest Bird!!! "

amblackjesus:

"Irumole ton je fried rice BigBird be playing you hear "

olu016:

"U don de cross dress. HBD in advance"

simeonreal:

"This bros. U go kill person with laugh o egbon dangbana nla "

nurseadesewabebe:

"Haa Bigbird we’re waiting."

kelly_isaiah:

"E don tey wey I know say you no just first well at all Seun the Feminist "

badmouthzzz:

"Man’s full of different vibes LongLife to u Bigbird"

8f9tim:

"BIDEN HAS SIGN IT INTO LAW IS LOADING "

bigroti:

"OG. Son of the soil. The spirit of Africa is in you. The spirit of Africa is you."

comic_prince:

"Aunty big bird."

iamnatural4real:

"Lol baba KWayyyyyy, kpackage weytinnnn dey sup see as baba face come pretty oooo ooshey happy birthday in advance ooo"

Source: Legit.ng