Nigerian singer Portable has bagged yet another win as the year gradually comes to an end

The Zazu crooner with his 1.4m followers garnered within a year has been verified on Instagram

Mixed reactions greeted Portable's verification as most people already dread the reaction that the singer will put up

Nigerian singer Portable's growth in the entertainment industry is an enviable feat.

Beyond performing despite how rough and uncollected he is, the singer has been recognized by Instagram as he now has a verification badge on his page.

Potable gets verified on IG just within a year Photo credit: @portablebaeby

With 1.4m followers, Portable has joined the long list of verified Nigerian celebrities.

A look through his page shows his blue tick shining brightily beside his user name.

Nigerians react to Portable's verification

ceejay2298:

"It is over ...whala whala whala."

antho_nnnyy:

"Just within a year."

blaqson_of_lagos:

"Wahala wahala wahala lol. E go soon do video make he choose filter finish "

jo_peggy_obruche:

"Biggest boy in town "

theworldiscold_1:

"Portable cleaning his glass for Snapchat "

ovaracollins:

"Dem don verify wahala 2023 go hot no pace "

renard.xsg:

"Portable no go gree us rest again be that"

_oladayoo:

"We no go hear word for like a month now "

__itty_bitty_____:

"Portable blow last year December ….dem verify him account dis year and we still Dey December "

will.ams1340:

"Is a big boy na ,na for him to use am sing ooo."

tiaramillz:

"Na now person no go hear word again."

kidar_rose:

"We no go hear word again "

starguymjofficial_:

"Congratulations @portablebaeby._"

Portable welcomes baby boy with girlfriend

Zazu crooner, Portable became a father once again as his girlfriend, @honey_berry25 welcomed a bouncing baby boy on December 10.

The proud father and controversial singer took to his Instagram page to share a video of his adorable mini-me and accompanied with a message of gratitude to God.

In the caption, the singer revealed that the birth date of his son, Akorede Omolalomi Badmus is significant as it was the same day he welcomed fame.

Several internet users have reacted to the news with some pointing out his open relationship lifestyle.

