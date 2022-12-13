Nigerian upcoming singer Portable Zazu has flooded his page with some new pictures of him looking different in a lovely outfit

This is coming hours after he was dragged by netizens for rocking a winter jacket to an event in Remo, Ogun state

The new pictures of Portable dripping have received massive applause from many of his fans and followers

Upcoming singer Portable Zazu known for his controversial lifestyle seems to have thrown a subtle shade at his many critics.

Portable had made headlines after he rocked a winter jacket to the 60th birthday and 5th coronation of the Akarigbo of Remo.

The Zazu crooner has now flooded his Instagram page with some dripping pictures as he appreciated God for however, he has come.

Sharing the pics, Portable wrote:

“ZAzuu Only you can change your life no one can do it for you being alive from January to December is not a joke God. I’m Grateful you kept me …. Kinimah Fajah Dr ZEH Nation many many inspiration IKA Of AFRICA Set Awon Biggest .”

See the post below:

Netizens gush about Portable’s pics

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

deejayneptune:

"I'm loving the new Zazu swag and drip ."

_thollulawpe_

"Improvements everyday.. ❤️❤️."

manlikezillyy:

"Your best pic and best drip since this year ."

idowulege3:

"Gradually, gradually My G dressing is making sense like other celeb... Keep it up brr ❤️❤️."

fineboymitch:

"Be posting pictures like this boss ."

zlim_chara:

"Make you no change who dress you for this shot oooo.."

alfa_adebowale_:

"Today make a year portable meet olamide baddo at Lekki December 13 2021 last and make a year today December 13 2022."

dapunditolaleye:

"Zaazu is evolving with dope pictures."

lifeof_allendc:

"Now you look like a celebrity. Take pictures like this more often please."

Netizens drag Portable over outfit to Akarigbo of Remo's 60th birthday

Portable Zazu, shared videos of his performance at the Akarigbo of Remo’s 60th birthday and 5th coronation anniversary which took place on Sunday, December 11.

The singer in a post he shared via his Instagram page said he enjoyed every bit of his performance while praying for long life for the traditional ruler.

Netizens, however, reacted to Portable’s outfit to the occasion as many wondered if there was cold in Nigeria.

