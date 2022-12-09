Popular Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti and the last son of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela, has shared a fun fact about his father

Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, recently opened up on how his Afrobeat pioneer father, Fela, taught him how to frown.

Seun took to social media via his Instagram stories to share the fun fact of his father giving him frowning lessons.

According to the You Can Run crooner, Fela gave him the lessons after noting that he was always smiling.

Seun recounts how Fela gave him frowning lessons for smiling too much. Photos: @bigbirdkuti, @felakutiofficial

Seun added that Fela told him that life needs frowning. The singer also seemed to have taken his dad’s lesson seriously.

He concluded the post by noting that when he frowns now, nobody can stand his eyes.

In his words:

“Fun fact. My dad used to give me frowning lessons. He said I was always smiling and life needs frowning. Abami. U too much. When I frown now ehn no body fit stand the eyes.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Seun Kuti explains why Fela taught him how to frown. Photo: @bigbirdkuti

Interesting.

