Nigerian billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy has returned to her pink house in London.

Cuppy, who has been away with her new lover and boxer Ryan Taylor in the UAE said she returned to London because she had missed her Pomeranian puppies Dudu and Funfun, who she calls her babies.

DJ Cuppy returns to her pink house in London. Credit: @cuppymusic @ryan_taylor

Source: Instagram

Sharing a picture of her and her dogs in her pink house online, Cuppy wrote:

“Came back to London to just see my babies @DuFuPoms ❤️ Mummy missed you so much, I also have some BIG NEWs.”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Cuppy returns to London

See some of the returns below:

0502.homes:

"Ohhh, Dudu and funfun are even london based seff?"

charissa_fortune:

"Thank God they have a father now."

sayheytoangel:

"They will be having a father soonI guess that’s the news☺️☺️

rosythrone:

"Lmao so Dudu and co first me stay for London? Life is what again?."

l.tobiloba:

"Mrs Certi, which BIG news again ? Let’s know the date oooo, my pink asoebi money don complete….. owó oniru owó oniyo."

chynwamma:

"The big news is that you are pregnant ....congratulations in advance."

samuelolufemi5:

"Make Cuppy just give me one month allowance feeding of Dudu&Funfun, I'll be so happy and grateful."

Cuppy officially announces engagement with boxer Ryan Taylor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cuppy formally announced her engagement to her lover, Ryan Taylor, as she revealed how they met.

According to Cuppy, she and Taylor met at a driving rally, and he turned out to be the love of her life.

The singer added that just like she did, people find love in the most unexpected person, place, time, and for unexpected reasons.

Source: Legit.ng