Popular Nigerian singer, PSquare’s Paul Okoye has continued to trend after he unveiled his new younger lover online

In a new development, Paul took to his page to boldly flaunt his young babe with a video of her accompanied with romantic music

The clip caused a lot of social media stir as netizens had mixed reactions to Paul showing off his young lover

Nigerian singer, PSquare’s Paul Okoye, has continued to ‘press necks’ on social media after he boldly flaunted his new young lover, Ivy Ifeoma, online.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star decided to post a video of the young lady on his wall and not his stories like he had been doing.

Fans react as PSquare's Paul Okoye boldly flaunts new young lover in romantic video. Photos: @iamkingrudy

Paul shared a video of Ifeoma and he accompanied the clip with one of Ed Sheeran’s romantic songs, Perfect, that left fans gushing.

Not stopping there, the music star also added a romantic caption to the post where he called her his own.

In his words:

“Ivy❤️ My Ifeoma ❤️”

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Paul PSquare boldly flaunts his young lover

Shortly after the music star shared the romantic video of his new lover, a number of fans trooped to his comment section to react. Some of them praised him and encouraged him to find happiness wherever.

Read some comments below:

ayoshonaiya:

"Nice one bro. Make dem kuku see am well "

ikemeamara:

"Anywhere you find peace ✈️"

trechkid_sog1:

"Loff in the air "

isomi24:

"He has the right to live his life, he is divorced."

realoroma_:

"Life must go on my brother. She’s blessed and I’m happy you’re happy. And I pray ani is also happy wherever she is now. God bless you all."

cici_nita:

"Omo God when Me sef go see big fish."

babyzimra:

"He done post her. Oya make Una do Una worst"

uzo_mathias:

"My guy said “make una no stress una self, see her here”"

sophiebae_1:

"Anita still fine pass am sha . This one no pepper at all."

kizzykizi:

"This love is sweet. He even tag her join since una nor want peace "

aprilskincareglow:

"Men will use and use and then find one small girl and live their life."

Paul PSquare attends church with new young lover

One-half of the P-Square group, Paul Okoye, is currently trending on social media after he decided to show that he has found love again.

The singer separated from his wife, Anita, last year after he filed for a divorce despite having three kids together.

In several videos on his Instagram story channel, King Rudy as he is popularly called showed off his new lover, a seemingly younger woman. The couple attended church together and made cute videos before, during, and after the service.

