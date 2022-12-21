Popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong, is now a dad for the second time and he took to social media to celebrate

The music star welcomed his second child with his wife on December 21, 2022, and he teased fans with a photo of her hand

According to Harrysong, his Christmas is now complete and fans took to congratulating him on his newborn

Popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong, took to social media to share the good news after welcoming a new addition to his family.

The music star welcomed a second child with his wife and he took to his social media platforms to announce it to fans.

On Instagram, Harrysong teased fans with a photo of his newborn’s hand as he told them to join him in welcoming his second daughter.

Harrysong and wife welcome second daughter, fans react. Photos: @iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the singer revealed that she was born at 3am on December 21, 2022. He then went ahead to say that the newborn’s name is Purity.

He wrote:

“Another very big congratulation?? Yes !!! U’re in order, . cus now the Christmas is complete... welcome my second daughter to my beautifully blessed world 3am Today ...and she will called ||PURITY |”

See his post below:

Fans congratulate Harrysong on the birth of 2nd daughter

Read what some netizens had to say about the good news below:

oluwakemi._o:

"Awww wat a good way to wrap up d year."

wendy_adammaaa:

"Congrats to them "

_crystal_pearl:

"Congratulations I use your wife as a point of contact to people still looking unto God’s face for children o, your own bundle of joy will come soon "

ifureen_ylif:

"Congratulations to them. God will do it for other people looking for children."

amaka_obodo:

"Wow another one so fast?? congrats"

