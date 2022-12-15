Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently went philosophical on his fans on social media with his recent post

The Grammy-winning artiste shared a deep post where he wondered if anything really matters in life

According to him, he sometimes feels we all live in a video game and netizens reacted to the singer’s post

Much loved Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently got people talking with his philosophical post on the meaning of life.

Taking to his official Instagram page, via his stories, the Grammy-winning artiste shared his deep thoughts about life.

According to him, he sometimes feels like everybody in the world is just living in some kind of video game or computer simulation.

Fans blame 'loud' as Burna Boy wonders about the essence of life. Photos: @burnaboygram.

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the singer concluded his post by asking if anything in life really matters.

In his words:

“Sometimes I feel like we are all just living in some type of video game or computer simulation.

Does anything really matter?”

See a screenshot of the post below:

Burna Boy gets fans talking as he thinks about the meaning of life. Photo: @burnaboyygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy’s post came at what is considered to be the peak of his career by many people seeing as he is now greatly recognised even internationally, selling out iconic show venues, and making huge money.

His career now is a far cry from how it started even though his talent has always been undeniable.

Nigerians react as Burna Boy wonders about the essence of life

Shortly after the singer shared his thoughts online, it went viral on social media and got people talking. A number of netizens seemed to thing the post was induced by him being high on something.

Read some comments below:

fitnfabdami:

"Burna Socrates!!! Baba don high, now e don turn philosopher… "

toyahmusic:

"Deep! Obviously Damini is in his moment’ his kinda emotional. Life humbled me so much knowing that nobody is leaving here alive."

stanbnx:

"I don’t think he’s referring to Steff, This could be coincidence, Sometimes you need to think out Ioud, If you are a deep thinker you can relate."

chuzzyofficial:

"I just need your money and not your fame, no sickness just living life and balling. Everything go really matter."

realofficialyemi:

"Don’t take life so serious , Nobody is getting out of it Alive’”

arthurgodbless:

"Na loud dey cause this kind thinking sometimes."

djchipsy:

"That’s why you need to hold on to God firmly, nothing matters in this world. We just come and go‍♂️"

krissystem101:

"Of course, that is TRUE & ask yourself who is the main CONTROLLER of this CONSOLE."

