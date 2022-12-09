Popular Nigerian singer, 2baba’s baby mama, Pero Adeniyi and her kids, recently spent some time with Grammy winner, Burna Boy

Taking to her official Instagram page, Pero posted a video compilation of the fun moments they had with Burna Boy and his family

The music star took photos with all of her kids as they all smiled happily for the camera and fans gushed over the snaps

Nigerian singer 2baba’s baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, recently left fans gushing after she and her kids spent some time with Burna Boy and his family.

Via her official Instagram page, the socialite shared a video compilation showing the fun moments from the time she and her kids had with Burna Boy.

In the snaps, it could be seen that Burna was with his mother, Bose Ogulu, and his sister, Ronami, and they all seemed to have a great time getting along.

Burna Boy and his family hosted Pero Adeniyi and her kids Photos: @perosaiyemi

Source: Instagram

The video also showed how Burna took photos with Pero and all her kids to their excitement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Taking to the caption of the video, Pero gave special thanks to Burna’s mum, Bose, and she also hailed the singer as an Odogwu.

She wrote:

“What a Night with the most Amazing Humans! Aunty Bose, you are truly a blessing... @r0nami you are the sweetest @burnaboygram Odogwu Thank you for having us! May God continue to Honor you all... may Joy never depart from your family, @thenamix May the lines continue to fall in pleasant places for you and the family! @burnaboygram Odogwu himself! Thank you and i say Thank you again❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

"Truly the African Giant!”

See the fun video below:

Fans gush over Pero Adeniyi and kids spending time with Burna Boy and his family

The fun snaps of Pero and kids with Burna Boy and family impressed many fans as they gushed over the video. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

rootsnjuices:

"Love it"

elemi_sho:

"Hummmmmm so sweet."

chikala_a:

"Beautiful people "

maybelle_boma:

"This is so cute"

sky.sy:

"When your mom is cool "

seunblues_1:

"This is beautiful "

skyboss_skyboss:

"See me smiling ❤️much love i gat for you my lady."

mariecardie0621:

"Odogwu thank you for having the Sis Pero and children."

n.k.q.u.e.e.n:

"Amazing humans!!!!❤️❤️"

Burna Boy buys customised Odogwu diamond necklace

Burna Boy has had nothing short of an amazing 2022, which explains why he is wrapping things up with a big bang.

In a bid to reward himself for all his hard work over the past few months, the Twice as Tall singer acquired a super expensive diamond-studded necklace.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Burna Boy was seen flaunting the piece while some friends admired it on his neck.

According to Burna Boy, the diamond-studded necklace, which was customised to his popular “Odogwu” nickname, cost over N400 million.

Source: Legit.ng