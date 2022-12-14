Former BBNaija housemate Eric Oshiokhai was reportedly arrested by the police in Lagos shortly after arriving from the UK

According to reports the reality star was arrested for extorting people who want a slot on the BBNaija show

In a statement on his page, Eric revealed that he wasn't arrested, and his legal team is working to correct the misconceptions about him

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Eric has finally taken to social media to address the trending news about him.

The reality star was reportedly arrested as he arrived Nigeria from the UK for allegedly extorting unsuspecting victims with the promise of getting them a slot in Big Brother’s house.

Erice breaks silence on fraud allegations Photo credit: @ericoshiokhai

Source: Instagram

In a bid to clear his name, Eris noted that the rumours being peddled about him are defamatory in nature and all lies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He continued by saying he wasn't arrested in the UK and his legal team is taking actions to reach out to the appropriate blogs to correct the misconceptions written about him.

"My legal team and I have been alerted on an article posted today on @pulsenigeria247 defaming my character and telling lies about my alleged arrest in the UK which are totally false. I was not arrested in the UK , they are all lies. My legal team is taking all actions on reaching out to the appropriate blog to correct the misconception they have created in the minds of the general public or face legal action. PLEASE WATCH THIS SPACE FOR UPDATES!"

See the post below:

Cross reunites with brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija's Cross excitedly took to social media after reuniting with his brother in South Africa.

According to the reality star, they had not seen each other for about 15 years and he shared a video showing the moment they got reunited.

A different video post captured Cross and other family members having a lovely private time together.

From indications, the entire family members were in South Africa for a wedding ceremony.

A Twitter fan hilariously mentioned how Cross has so many good-looking people in his family.

Source: Legit.ng