BBNaija’s Cross couldn’t contain his joy and excitement after reuniting with his brother in South Africa

The former Shine Ya Eyes housemate in an Instastory post revealed how they hadn’t seen each other for about 15 years

The siblings hugged it out in a long embrace while a different video post captured the family members enjoying a lovely time together

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Cross, has stirred sweet reactions from his followers in the online community.

The reality star couldn’t contain his excitement as he took to his Instastory channel to announce his reunion with his brother.

BBNaija's Cross reunites with brother. Photo: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

According to the former Shina Ya Eyes housemate, he and his brother have not set eyes on one another for about 15 years.

"Happy to see you again buddy. You look good. God is amazing. 15 years later," the BBnaija star wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A video shared captured the two brothers locked in a tight embrace as other family members watch the adorable moment.

Another video post equally captured the moment Cross and his sibling among other relatives enjoyed a lovely family time together.

From indications, the entire family members are in South Africa for a wedding ceremony.

Watch the clips below:

Social media users react

A Twitter fan hilariously mentioned how Cross has so many good-looking people in his family. The individual wrote:

"Literally how can a family be full of specs? Like how?"

Another social media user who reacted to the video wrote:

"That's Bobby in white. A cute man as expected.."

BBNaija's Cross locks lips with his mum as they reunite

Still in a related story about the BBNaija star, Legit.ng reported that Cross raised a lot of eyebrows on social media after sharing his encounter with his mother.

Apparently, the mother and so had been apart for a long time and they couldn't;t control their excitement after seeing each other again.

However, a portion of the video captured Cross giving his mother a kiss on the lips and this didn't go down well with some social media users who watched the clip.

Source: Legit.ng