A lady who was returning home from her NYSC programme was given a warm welcome by her siblings

In a video posted on TikTok by Abby Fred, the children rushed with joy as soon as they sighted their sister coming

The video was posted on Wednesday, December 14, and it immediately caught the attention of netizens and went viral

The video of a lady being welcomed home after her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has gone viral on TikTok.

The video was posted on Wednesday, December 14, by Abby Fred and it shows how joyful the family was when the lady returned.

Abby hugged her family members in joy. Photo credit: TikTok/@abby_fred1.

In the 27 seconds video, every child in the compound rushed with a lot of joy to welcome Abby as soon as they saw her approaching.

Video shows when lady returned from NYSC

A little baby caused a stir as he also rushed to meet his elder sister but was left behind by the older ones.

It was fun to see when the baby eventually made it to the sister in the video that has gone viral.

An elderly man thought to be Abby's father was sitting on a chair in the compound and was reading when she arrived.

After she was done with the children, Abby rushed to the man and gave him a warm hug.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@matinanjoku said:

"Congratulations my dear welcome home."

@user8520876690271 commented:

"Awwww congratulations dear."

@MaMa said:

"This video just made me cry. Congratulations."

@only1pywise said:

"Soo beautiful to watch."

