Former BBNaija housemate Eric Oshiokhai has reportedly been arrested by the police in Lagos shortly after arriving from the UK

This comes weeks after a lady cried out on social media and accused the reality star of allegedly extorting her with the promise of getting a slot in the reality show

News of his alleged arrest stirred mixed reactions from social media users, with some other people sharing similar experiences

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Eric Oshiokhai, has reportedly landed in police custody following his arrival in Nigeria from the UK.

Popular blogger, Tosin Silverdam, reported that the ex-Lockdown housemate was picked up and detained for allegedly extorting unsuspecting victims with the promise of getting them a slot in Big Brother’s house.

Reality star Eric reportedly arrested by police. Photo: @ericoshiokhai

Source: Instagram

Recall that some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that a lady identified as Baby C cried out on social media and accused the BBNaija star of owing her about N5.3 million which was allegedly paid to facilitate her entry into the show.

Baby C also released screenshots of her alleged conversation while mentioning how he jetted off to the UK with her money.

Silverdam, in his report, equally pointed fingers at other ex-housemates allegedly scamming unsuspecting BBNaija enthusiasts.

Social media users react to Eric's arrest

hiconiq said:

"People now see big brother as the only way to make it in life."

ivyofficial26 said:

"Person when no stay the house reach 2 weeks dey sell slot give pple, some pple are daft."

_foreverwinnie_ said:

"Why una de give person wey stay just two weeks for BBN house money to get into the show? Person wey just de chop indomie de cuddle Lilo for house."

mayaleloo said:

"Why would celebrities be scamming people knowing fully well that they would be caught ?"

unbeatablequeenrichie3 said:

"Who know Eric they wan give money na Eric Dey see give money... okayed sorry to the ones wey give am money."

