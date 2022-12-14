Fast-rising Nollywood actress Funmi Awelewa recently shared a hilarious dating experience of hers, and it has got people talking online

Funmi shared a post online which was her response to a viral Twitter challenge where people shared their experience on why they stopped talking to a person who was asking them out

However, the post shared by the young actress didn't garner the kind of response she was probably looking too, as netizens slammed her post for lacking intelligence

Young fast-rising actress, Funmi Awelewa, recently shared a post online that has stirred reactions online amongst netizens.

The Yoruba film star's intellectual capacity was called into question by many netizens after she disclosed why she stopped talking to a guy that was asking her out.

Nollywood actress Funmi Awelewa recently trended online after she revealed why she stopped talking to a guy that was asking her out. Photo credit: @funmiawelewa

Funmi revealed why she walked away from a potential relationship when she jumped on a Twitter challenge where you share her experience and the reason why she stopped speaking to a particular guy, while they were still in the talking stage.

Awelewa had revealed that her potential suitor had sent her some questions to solve that he wanted to use for his M.Sc. project in the U.S. She shared that because of this action, she stopped talking to the guy.

This sparked emotions online as many netizens slammed Funmi Awelewa as they called the movie star's intellectual capacity into question.

See Funmi Awelewa's post about a talking stage situation that went wrong:

See how netizens reacted to Funmi Awelewa's post about her potential relationship that didn't work out

@cutekimani:

"E wantu shey yeye you in the outside."

@ashleytana212:

"You suppose introduce your self as morili at the first place ma."

@_thickmimi_:

"Maybe you forget to tell him you skul in Nigeria cos what is this . Me I will first send crying emoji before blocking him."

@hay_temmy:

"The question is quite easy. He should have just written it in a layman’s term so you’d understand."

@soundsangel:

"The questions are not hard. But na just say you no get time.to finish for UI mean say you Sabi book. Omo but the guy sef na WA for am. Them give am assignment, he carry am give you."

@secure_wealth:

"E no hard nah, na baba grammar much he won de professional."

@cute_aweni:

"Na the big English confuse you and the guy, he for use dictionary translate."

@ladoofficial2022:

"I swear this question is very easy ..he was only using terminologies."

