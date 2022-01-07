I Lost My Mind, It Affected My Career: Funmi Awelewa Recalls Taking Care of Blind Mum, Shares Disturbing Video
- Nollywood actress, Funmi Awelewa has shared her not so palatable experiences she had in the last couple of months
- The actress revealed that taking care of her ailing blind mother has disconnected her from work and other things
- Awelewa also lamented that she has spent a lot at hospitals and hoped that the mother can see again for at least 5 minutes
Popular Nollywood actress Funmi Awelewa went emotional in a post on her Instagram page about the ailing health of her mother.
The actress lamented about a very tough couple of months in the year 2021 when she had to neglect her acting career and business to focus on the health of her blind mother.
Awelewa revealed that her mother went through a painful period and they were always in and out of hospitals getting drugs.
The actress expressed her love for her dear mother and her entire family as she thanked God her mother made it alive.
She also shared disturbing videos of her mother's eyes in the post and prayed that the old woman could see again even if it is just for five minutes.
Check out the post below:
Reactions
A number of Funmi Awelewa's fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to her page and commented on the post. They offered encouraging words and prayers to her mother.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Aloma_dmw:
"God will answer your prayers."
Bosealaoo:
"Ah sis, hope she's fine now.... please be strong."
Cutekimani:
"My prayers are with you and mumcy."
Sindodotayo:
"Oh my! The lord is your strength dear , Devine healing for your mum insha Allah."
Oluwabukola_arugba:
"God Almighty will perfect all that concerns u in Jesus mighty name Amen . U are such a strong woman… people go through a lot without anyone knowing . I miss your presence online , your jokes n all… I didn’t know u were passing through this. I have learnt we should check more on one another when we notice any slight absence or less activities on social media. Our very own Morili , @funmiawelewa . I send my warm hugs to u… I pray God Almighty will make u laugh out loud in victorious joy in Jesus most perfect name Amen."
Adunni Ade celebrates sick mum
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Adunni Ade celebrated her mum for her strength over the years.
The actress in a post on social media shared photos showing her mum on the hospital bed and declared her love for her.
Adunni said her mother is a fighter and Nigerians commented on the post with encouraging words of prayer.
