Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, got netizens talking after she revealed in her interview that she and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, do not do business together.

While speaking with Ebuka Obi Uchendu on Rubbin Minds, the movie star explained that while her husband is the best thing that has happened to her but that they don’t work together.

According to Toyin, Kolawole Ajeyemi is a very mature man and they have made sure to separate their family life from their work like. She noted that she has accepted that in their house, she is the wife but when it comes to jobs, she is an actress.

The movie star however explained that they do not do business or put money together.

She said:

“Me and my husband, we don’t work together and it’s something we want to continue forever. I can work in his movie but producing together, no. He has his YouTube channel, I have mine. I promote his job, he promotes mine. But putting money together, no.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Toyin Abraham reveals she doesn’t do business with her husband

The movie star’s disclosure about her marriage caused an online stir as netizens reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

pearlradiance_:

"One of the Perfect way to a peaceful union."

artistrybyposh:

"God will keep blessing u both❤️❤️❤️❤️"

chi_love310:

"Matured marriage "

lasisirukayattemmy:

"Best thing ooo. I so much love you @toyin_abraham . May God continue to bless your marriage and promote your Job (amen)"

yefimary:

"Wow! Everything in life is understanding and believe me when you have that, marriage is sweet and beautiful, nice one,, I wish you the best."

ogechukwuokoriefavour:

"This woman is very sincere and I love her❤️❤️❤️"

real_tobby:

"This is d best nd sweet decision to make "

solaolaibi_gaji:

"Nah so e suppose to b ooo"

temitopeodedin:

"Yes ooo good love do your business make I do my own ooooaunty toyin."

omonii_apparel:

"All I see is maturity and understanding. God continue to keep your home."

Source: Legit.ng