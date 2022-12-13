Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has drawn attention to himself after he commented on a throwback video of singer Paul Okoye

Yul, who has repeatedly come under criticism since taking a second wife hailed Paul Okoye in the Igbo language

The actor’s comment as expected stirred up massive reactions from netizens with many dragging him

Popular actor, Yul Edochie has put himself up for another round of criticism over a comment he made amid singer Paul Okoye’s new lover’s drama.

This comes after popular blogger Tunde Ednut shared some throwback music videos of Psquare including Paul Okoye’s ‘Reason With Me’ video.

Yul Edochie hails Paul Okoye in the Igbo langauage. Credit: @yuledochie @iamkingrudy/@ivy_zenny Read

Source: Instagram

However, Yul in a post in the comment section of Tunde’s post, hailed Paul Okoye in the Igbo language sparking reactions from netizens.

Yul wrote “@iamkingrudy Ezigbo onye egwu. ❤️❤️” meaning “@iamkingrudy a good musician”.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the video below:

See Yul’s comment below:

Screenshot of Yul Edochie's comment. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Netizens drag Yul Edochie

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

vikkyswiss:

"@yuledochie partners in crime..why you no go hail am?."

prettyy_eva_:

"@yuledochie birds of the same feathers."

marie_ninamou:

"@yuledochie because he's doing the same thing like you but he's better than you because his wife divorced him before him showing the to the world another woman."

freds_tech_hub:

"@yuledochie Na person wey wear shoes Sabi where e dey pain am. I can't say more."

macquine001:

"@yuledochie You dey ss2 for the women matter. Rude boy just enter ss1. Senior Yul Edochie."e

hadefunke.a:

"@yuledochie at least he divorced but you wan eat double breakfast, dinner and lunch ."

zikobosschic:

"@yuledochie this forni@ator must comment! Nah the kind thing he dey like! Atleast his own is presentable, not that ur disf@gured mazambulla! @judyaustin1."

sommyclassicalsommy:

"@yuledochie you don see your junior colleague. Ndi ara."

iamn4nancy:

"@yuledochie u no de tire for attention?… shebi u don get replies wey u de find … Ndi ara."

Paul Okoye boldly flaunts younger lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that PSquare’s Paul Okoye ‘pressed necks’ on social media after he boldly flaunted his new young lover, Ivy Ifeoma, online.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star decided to post a video of the young lady on his wall and not his stories like he had been doing.

Paul shared a video of Ifeoma and he accompanied the clip with one of Ed Sheeran’s romantic songs, Perfect, that left fans gushing.

Source: Legit.ng