Popular Nigerian skit maker and media personality, Switope, recently took to social media to cry out over her experience at the airport

The socialite who arrived at the Murtala Muhammad Airport in Lagos from the UK noted that her box had been broken into

She shared photos of the damaged box on social media and netizens had a lot to say about her ordeal

Nigerian media personality, Switope, recently had an unhappy welcome back to the country after spending a few weeks in the UK.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the skit maker recounted her ordeal at the Lagos airport after her box was broken into.

Switope shared photos of her damaged box that was newly purchased and checked in at the London Heathrow airport.

OAP Switope cries out after her box was broken into at MMA. Photos: @switope

Source: Instagram

According to her, the damage was done at the Murtala Muhammad Airport in Lagos. She tweeted:

“Is it acceptable to return to my country after some time off to see that the brand new box I checked in at London-Heathrow was broken into at MMA Lagos? Why?”

Switope expressed her frustration at the situation and wondered how that could be the first thing to welcome her back to her own country.

She said:

“I’ve just been so weak and so angry and so confused. Like how is this the first thing that welcomes you?”

See her tweets below:

Nigerians react to Switope’s ordeal at MMA in Lagos

Shortly after the media personality shared her experience, other people reacted to it. Some noted that they had been victims too. Read the comments below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

"So plastic boxes aren’t even safe anymore? The entire airport staff needs a complete overhauling… Every nook & cranny of that airport is corrupt!"

shes_ayobami:

"This can be so painful."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"It starts from us before the government tbh."

joelilyofficial:

"‍Ones valuable items are not safe again in airports, ‍♀️‍♀️ so sorry. Still Welcome back to your country."

sandypreneur:

"Forget all those fancy luggage tags, na to start to dey use red cloth and cowries tie the whole bag. Make them get mind break am"

shakar_el:

"It happens everywhere, na only God Dey save us sha , I think they target fancy looking luggages."

royal__celina01:

"They should really do something about this sha, it’s not funny anymore."

mr_dbbk:

"Sue the airline, it’s the airline that’s suppose to make sure your bags get to you safe, at all point they should secure it. Which kind wahala b all dis sef."

Source: Legit.ng