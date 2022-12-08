Popular Nigerian skit maker, Cute Abiola, finally carried out his plans for his first salary as senior special assistant to Kwara state governor

The comedian had vowed to share his first salary for the people in his constituency particularly the widows and old ones

In a video posted online, Cute Abiola was seen shedding tears as the women prayed for him after he shared his salary with them

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Cute Abiola, with real name Abdulgafar Abiola, recently carried out his promise not to spend his first political appointment salary on himself.

Recall that the comedian was appointed as a special adviser to the Kwara state governor on creative industries.

A month after his appointment, the socialite made sure to carry out his promise of sharing his first salary to the people in his constituency particularly the old and the widows.

Source: Instagram

Taking to his social media pages, Cute Abiola shared an emotional video showing the moment he gave out his salary in brown envelopes to the old women gathered in the community.

Also in the clip, the women were seen rejoicing and praying for the socialite over his generosity.

Cute Abiola was also captured on video getting emotional as he was seen crying hard while the old women prayed for him.

In the caption of the post, the comedian noted that he was able to support 60 women with his first salary in office.

His caption reads:

“On November 4, 2022 when I saw my appointment as the SSA to the Governor of Kwara State on Creative Industries, I had a strong covenant with God that I will use my first salary in office to support old women and widows.

Today, I am indeed glad to have supported 60 women with my first salary in office. I pray that God continues to give me the strength to continue this template.”

See the touching video below:

Reactions as Cute Abiola shares his first political appointment salary with widows, old women

The generous gesture from the former skit maker touched a lot of the hearts of netizens and they reacted. Read some of their comments below:

bintaayomogaji:

"Maa Sha Allah. All the "Abiyamo" has Ordained it. More Success dear❤️❤️❤️."

amb_pemu_prayer_:

"My Honorable you are doing well nice one keep on doing good may God Almighty replenish your pockets in millions folds "

aridunnnu:

"Alihamdulillah may Allah keep blessing you SSA."

spedy_weightloss:

"Our own future governor ."

classy_iya_komedy:

" see as those woman are happy May God be with my mommy also and console her may God make me great to supportive and to wipe your tears mom I love you. Thanks so much @thecuteabiola for doing this May God continue to bless you more."

aponleanobi_:

"Your success shall be permanent, cos you are buying it where it's pure most.."

officialbigtemmy:

"Shaaa be careful with your reputation soo that it won't get tarnished... A governor that's leaving probably in the next three months appointed you as a SSA, didn't he see you has he became governor..... That's political strategy... Use your head.... And more soo nice did with your first salary anyways."

mrteesure:

"On the day of judgement, people will come with a lot of good deeds, but unfortunately, there won't be any reward for them, because they've been rewarded in this lifetime. Keep ur good deeds, d way u normally keep d bad ones. Salam alaikum."

horlardehlay_oni:

"Omo see as the guy cash out prayers if only you know what’s coming your way bro big congratulations already givers never lacks ❤️."

