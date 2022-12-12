Comedian Nasboi has taken to social media with yet another cry for help as it concerns veteran Nollywood actor, Hank Anuku

The skit maker was recently in Asaba and he approached the Nollywood actor to pay respect after spotting him roaming the streets

Nasboi proceeded to query those who have been arguing that the actor is okay while vowing to do his bit to help his condition

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular content creator Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji aka Nasboi, has sparked fresh reactions from netizens as it concerns veteran actor Hank Anuku.

The skit maker recently ran into the Nollywood thespian in Asaba and he shared a video of their encounter on social media.

Comedian meets Hank Anuku in Asaba. Photo: @iamnasboi

Source: Instagram

Upon sighting a lonely Anuku, Nasboi approached him to pay respect and proceeded to mention how he made his childhood.

The comedian then proceeded to hand some cash to the actor who was reluctant to accept it at first.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After collecting the money, Anuku tried to prostrate in appreciation but Nasboi was quick to stop him before they exchanged an embrace.

The comedian in a different slide queried those who argued that the actor is doing fine while vowing to do his bit to help him get rehabilitated.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

hiebywhumey said:

"Same man said he is fine !hmmmmm.. it is well."

olaide_adeola_ said:

"He obviously needs help…..God bless you Nas ."

duchess_cherie said:

"Honestly giving a junkie money isn’t the kind of help they need. He needs rehabilitation to help him stay away from drug and be a better person."

sascollections0 said:

"He needs rehabilitation first, I think any help given to him rn will be squandered heavily on whatever he’s taking. (He told us, he’s fine tho)."

bluebell_skincare said:

"Him himself made a video and said dey shuu stop tarnishing his image na….and everybody shld mind deir business. So how do u forcefully help who thinks he doesn’t need help na? Dz Nigeria dt everybody has deir own issue,dey still wanted to help but he refused,so how do dey force him bikonu ?"

f_t_oh said:

"I wish he didn’t have to record. I know It’s coming from a place of I want to show people I have proof but NO! They didn’t have to record this . That man is in a vulnerable state."

Hank Anuku maintains he is fine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Hank Anuku broke his silence after videos of him surfaced online and gave fans a cause for concern.

Anuku in a video post made it clear that he is fine and issued a stern warning to those writing unpleasant stories about him.

The actor maintained that he has been working on movie sets and as such people should stop disturbing him.

Source: Legit.ng