Nigerian actress who is based in Germany with her kids, Olaide Oyedeji, got people laughing when she shared a hilarious video on social media

Olaide, who went to her kids' Parents' Teachers' Association (PTA) meeting in Germany was stunned by what happened on her arrival.

She and other parents were asked to write a test and it was in the German language, she regretted attending and facing the embarrassing situation

Regular Parents' Teachers' Association (PTA) meeting turned to something else for Nigerian actress, Olaide Oyedeji in Germany.

The actress got stunned when she attended her kids' school's PTA meeting and parents were asked to write a test.

Olaide Oyedeji shares video from her PTA meeting in Germany. Credit: @officialolaideoyedeji

She wondered how embarrassing the moment is and declared that she is not so grounded in the German language.

Olaide declared that she did not go to German school and the little German language she heard was picked on the streets.

According to her:

"Now my children are expecting me to fill in the gap. How I am going to tell them that I don't understand what they are writing? Everything I have written are not right and every other parent are writing."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Olaide's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Olaide's video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Herod_lammy:

"I like this so if you score 2/10 it will be hard for you to beat your daughter when then score 6/10."

Eyinjuolu:

"Is it German language they teach them in school or English?"

Keji.alabi:

"Answer everything in English now."

Wura.olamii:

"German is just too difficult mehn, kilode."

Lotela_beauty:

"Summit it like that my darling, no stress."

