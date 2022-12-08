Billionaire daughter and fashionista Temi Otedola recently shared a photo on Instagram with a Yoruba caption explaining how hot she looks

Instagram, however, translated the caption away from what it truly means and put it out that Temi was throwing her life away

The fashion model could not hold herself from telling Instagram to fix its wild translations

It has been quite easy for people to write a caption in their native languages on their Instagram posts, knowing that it will be translated for their followers.

Temi Otedola was, however, disappointed when the caption of her latest Instagram post, 'mo gbono feli feli', was translated wrongly. The translation should be 'I am very hot', but it changed to 'I am throwing my life away'.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the fashionista pointed out how wild it was for her caption to have been translated far off the intended meaning.

She also advised Instagram to work on its translation.

See the posts below:

