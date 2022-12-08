The special adviser to the governor of Kwara state on creative industry, Cute Abiola, has gone emotional as he shared his first salary as a public office holder with people of his constituency

The skit maker and comic actor was seen sharing envelopes with widows and old women at his constituency in a video shared on his Instagram page

Abiola said he had made a covenant with God that his first salary would be shared with people of his constituency

Ilorin, Kwara - Abdulgaffar Ahmed Abiola, popularly known as Cute Abiola, a renowned skit maker and comic actor, has touched and melted hundreds of hearts with his kind gesture.

The celebrity shared his first salary as a special assistant to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara state on the creative industry to support 60 widows and elderly women in his constituency, Tribune reported.

Cute Abiola goes emotional, shares his first salary with people of his constituency

The ex-military personnel disclosed this on his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 7.

The comic actor said he had made a covenant with God that his first salary as a political officeholder would be used to support the people of his constituency, particularly older women and widows.

Sharing the emotional video on his Instagram page, Cute Abiola is seen interacting with the people of his constituency, handling them the envelopes loaded with money.

See the video below:

The generous act of the skit maker touched the hearts of the elderly women as they showered him with prayers, and he was moved to tears.

In November 2022, the comic actor announced his exit from the Nigerian Navy, a few hours he got his appointment letter as SA to the governor of Kwara state.

