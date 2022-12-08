A man's sassy energy had netizens praising him because of how flexible he was in a pair of high heels

The gent responded to a comment challenging him and nailed it in a viral video posted on TikTok

Peeps across the popular app dished out supportive comments to him and noted how the original challenger deleted his message

Netizens applauded a man for his ability to be super flexible while wearing a pair of heels and the sass he gave afterwards.

The man tumbled backwards with ease and struck a pose at the end. Images: erik_cavanaugh/ TikTok

erik_cavanaugh is the dude who posted the video on TikTok as a response to someone who implied that he wouldn't be able to do it like how Charli did it in heels. The person who made the statement has since deleted the message.

A popular trend

The clip that he posted was inspired by a challenge that gained popularity on the platform. He posted himself doing it initially, which inspired the dude to comment about the heels. Both of his videos have gone viral because of his ability and have over 5 million views each.

Peeps were rooting for the man and cheered him on. Read the comments below:

Lia said:

"PERIOD. BETTER THAN CHARLI ‍♀️"

alluringskull mentioned:

"Yeah, you cleared the plate with this one fren "

Madeline Voges commented:

"Heels too? Bro had to one-up himself even after passing everyone else "

L posted:

"I thought that was bertam from Jessie"

Yana shared:

"You literally ate that up better than Charli."

fswhitebutterfly79 said:

"Are you one of the dancers that tried out for a dancer on PValley? "

Judejdj mentioned:

"I can't even pose too long without wobbling, and here you go doing a backbend spin thing."

biggie commented:

"NOTHINNG. Is holding this man back from absolutely SLAYING"

