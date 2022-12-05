A Nigerian man has received accolades from netizens online over his supportive attitude towards his pregnant wife

In a heartwarming clip, the Nigerian father sat beside his pregnant oyinbo wife and rubbed her baby bump

Social media users are in awe over the sweet clip and some young ladies wished for supportive partners in future

A video of a Nigerian father taking care of his pregnant oyinbo partner has gotten people emotional.

The sweet clip shared on TikTok by @onyinye3 showed the doting husband rubbing his wife's baby bump as she laid on the bed looking tired and in pain.

Caring Nigerian man and pregnant wife Photo Credit: @oyinne3/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video has stirred emotions online as some women related to the clip, while others wished to have such a support system.

Social media reactions

@ajokey635 said:

"I wish I experienced this. My husband was never with me at the hospital. I gave birth to my kids alone."

@user6065239895808 commented:

"l have never experience it and l wish to but it seems hard for me."

@user9491724455690 reacted:

"Congratulations she we give birth in good condition God have done it already."

@user6065239895808 said:

"Ladies tell me is it painful to be pregnant."

@nkechiagboeze stated:

"O my God you will surely deliver savely in Jesus name amen."

@hsydu44 added:

"One of the things I always wished for. For my partner to stay next to me in this painful moment. But I didn't get it. He was called for work on that week I put to bed."

Watch the video below:

Husband makes pregnant wife's hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man has amazed people on TikTok after showing off his incredible hairdressing talent. In a video, the young man took his time to plait the hair of his pregnant wife and the outcome impressed netizens.

However, some people were more interested in the woman's protruding belly, as they noted that his wife was already due to give birth. Some other concerned TikTok users were curious to know if the position she sat was great for her back.

Reacting to the observations, the man confirmed their thoughts in the comments section as he shared the good news of his baby's delivery, shortly after the video was taken. In his words: "Thank you so much guys for the compliments. And the good news of it is that, three days of fixing her hair. She gave birth on the Saturday."

Source: Legit.ng