Popular Nigerian skit makers, Twinz Love, have graduated from the university to the joy of their many fans

The twin sisters shared the great news on social media with a lovely photo of them in their graduation gown

A number of fans and celebrities took to the comment section to rejoice with them on their great feat

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian skit makers, Twinz Love, recently graduated from the university, and they shared the good news with their fans.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the twin sisters revealed that they are now a degree hotter after they both bagged BSc from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

They shared a lovely photo of them rocking their graduation gown and explained in the caption that they belonged to 2019/2020 graduating set but are now graduating in 2022.

Fans react as skit makers Twinz Love finally graduate from university. Photos: @twinz_love

Source: Instagram

The caption reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"BSc bagged‍‍ A degree hotter. Set19/20 graduating 2022 OAU thank you."

See the post below:

Congratulations pour in from fans for Twinz Love

A number of fans of the twin skit makers took to their comment section to celebrate with them. Read some of their reactions below:

realmercyaigbe:

"My Babies I am a proud mom❤️"

enioluwaofficial:

"Congratulations Queeeeennnnssssss! It’s only up from here!"

jideawobona:

"Congratulations my ejires❤️"

abikeshugaa:

"Congratulations my loves more wins in jesus name."

officialbolanlebabs:

"Congratulations Darlings❤️❤️❤️so proud of you. Next level will be great"

debiimpe:

"Yayyyyyyyy I’m screaming ❤️❤️ congratulations let’s paint town red."

oyinks_praise:

"Congratulations babies,am super proud of you."

divagold_:

"Congratulations my darlingsssss. ❤️❤️❤️"

oyinparadise:

"Yessssss Congratulations Sweet Sisters of mine…. yaaaaaaassssssss… "

Twinz Love recounts how their father who abandoned them, now wants them back

The twins, identified as Doyin and Moyin of Twinz Love, earlier shared a touching story of getting rejected by their father years ago.

The twin girls who shared their story via TikTok recounted how their father disliked twins and abandoned them after they were delivered.

They grew up with their mother, who loved them dearly, stayed by their side, and raised them singlehandedly. Luckily, they got popular on social media after sharing several funny contents on Instagram. From there, their success kicked off.

Source: Legit.ng