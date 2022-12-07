“Dem Say You Dey Secret Relationship”: Fans Query As Bimbo Ademoye Ignores Rumours, Shares Funny Video Instead
- Actress Bimbo Ademoye recently shared a new funny video hours after rumours of her being in a relationship with VJ Adams went viral
- Bimbo chose to keep mute about the rumours as she entertained her followers with some dance moves
- However, as expected, some of her fans continue to question her about the supposed relationship, with some going as far as congratulating her
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye has shared a new funny video as she ignored the congratulatory messages from netizens on her rumoured engagement to VJ Adams.
Rumours claimed that the duo recently got engaged and would be heading to the altar soon.
However, some hours later, Bimbo, who played a key role in the popular movie Anikulapo, chose to share a video on Instagram, as she turned a blind eye to the congratulatory messages from fans.
"Come and see my oyinbo pepper": Actress Toyin Tomato dances with joy in video as she welcomes grandchild
See the video she shared below:
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Fans continue to react to rumours of Bimbo Ademoye’s rumoured relationship
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
selected_dammy:
"From the vauwlence headquarters. We are here to say congratulations to you our darling wife. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
minombre_ibukunoluwa:
"Na vjadams shoe be ds ❤️."
iam_nekkyb:
"Them say u dey secret relationship."
hon_falegan_official_:
"I like her ."
quin__tobi:
"Congratulations sha we love you guys."
enn_dhee:
"only God knows the class of food you’re eating ohhcus…"
that_ijebu_babe:
"Congratulations sister, I'm happy that you are happy, May u never knw sorrow or regret the day you start the relationship, you love God and creativity in you, May you Continue to blossom and shine bright like a diamond ."
Bimbo Ademoye rumoured to be in a relationship with VJ Adams
"U don free now": Fans react to Frank Edwards' post on Deborah Eneche's engagement as rumour is lay to rest
Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye’s relationship status became a trending topic of discussion in the online community.
This comes as a controversial Instagram blog, Gistlover, claimed that the Anikulapo actress is allegedly dating top media personality VJ Adams.
The blogger alleged that the celebrity stars are serious about their relationship and have allegedly proceeded to introduce their family members.
Source: Legit.ng