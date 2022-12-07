Actress Bimbo Ademoye recently shared a new funny video hours after rumours of her being in a relationship with VJ Adams went viral

Bimbo chose to keep mute about the rumours as she entertained her followers with some dance moves

However, as expected, some of her fans continue to question her about the supposed relationship, with some going as far as congratulating her

Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye has shared a new funny video as she ignored the congratulatory messages from netizens on her rumoured engagement to VJ Adams.

Rumours claimed that the duo recently got engaged and would be heading to the altar soon.

Bimbo Ademoye shares video of her dancing. Credit: @bimboademoye

However, some hours later, Bimbo, who played a key role in the popular movie Anikulapo, chose to share a video on Instagram, as she turned a blind eye to the congratulatory messages from fans.

See the video she shared below:

Fans continue to react to rumours of Bimbo Ademoye’s rumoured relationship

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

selected_dammy:

"From the vauwlence headquarters. We are here to say congratulations to you our darling wife. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

minombre_ibukunoluwa:

"Na vjadams shoe be ds ❤️."

iam_nekkyb:

"Them say u dey secret relationship."

hon_falegan_official_:

"I like her ."

quin__tobi:

"Congratulations sha we love you guys."

enn_dhee:

"only God knows the class of food you’re eating ohhcus…"

that_ijebu_babe:

"Congratulations sister, I'm happy that you are happy, May u never knw sorrow or regret the day you start the relationship, you love God and creativity in you, May you Continue to blossom and shine bright like a diamond ."

Bimbo Ademoye rumoured to be in a relationship with VJ Adams

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye’s relationship status became a trending topic of discussion in the online community.

This comes as a controversial Instagram blog, Gistlover, claimed that the Anikulapo actress is allegedly dating top media personality VJ Adams.

The blogger alleged that the celebrity stars are serious about their relationship and have allegedly proceeded to introduce their family members.

