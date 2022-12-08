Mavin singer Johnny Drille has satisfied the curiosity of a fan who took to social media with a serious question

The individual had hinted at the scenarios of brides trying to run away with R$B male singers who show up to perform at their weddings

Drille, however, used the opportunity to disclose that male artistes often sign agreements with grooms to be well-behaved at wedding ceremonies

A Twitter user, @ucheomar, has caught the attention of Mavin Records singer, Johnny Drille, after taking to the platform with a pressing question.

In her post, @Ucheomar had submitted that inviting the likes of Johnny Drille and Chike to perform at wedding ceremonies is risky.

She hinted at the possibility of brides running away with the music stars.

However, Drille, who stumbled upon the tweet, was quick to clear the doubts of those with similar worries.

According to him, artistes are often made to sign agreements, mostly with grooms, with the promise to stay well-behaved at such events.

Social media users react

@empressultra wrote:

“My friends wedding coming up soon and I will arrange with TG OMORI to shoot the event from all angles incase you try to run away with the bride make he shoot.”

@becca906303381 said:

“The groom or the bride? Cause it seems to me that the bride needs to sign the agreement more than the groom.”

@oluwolerebecca3 said:

“That reminds me, I have always told my friend that when I eventually wants to get married I would love to see JD at my wedding Johnny singing esp my favorites of his songs. Then one of them is always against saying she hope I won't leave husband for Johnny."

@avalake4 said:

"If my wife dey do awwwwn and she no dey look me dey do am, we go get wahala."

@SavvyPundit said:

"That tweet is underrated. Cos Johnny will just serenade your bride outta her freshly taken vows."

"I'm indifferent about it" - married man says

During a brief chat with Legit.ng, married businessman, Oluwatobi, mentioned that he had no problem with male music stars coming to perform at weddings.

He, however, stressed that it is important for the bride to be self-aware and not get carried away with her excitement.

"I’m actually indifferent to be honest. The brides are mostly the ones excited about all these romantic performances, but then it would always rub off wrongly if the groom sees his bride crying and professing love to an artist on their wedding day. So far the bride behaves herself and doesn’t do anything overboard then everyone should be fine," he said.

Johnny Drille recounts travelling abroad for wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Johnny Drille got netizens gushing after sharing a beautiful story of his short trip to the United States.

Drille gave the couple a lovely performance on their special day and he posted a video recounting the sweet experience.

Many flooded his comment section with mixed reactions, with some noting that they want him to also perform at their weddings.

