Popular Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille sparked reactions when he shared a beautiful story of his short trip to the United States

The Mavin Record star posted a short video to narrate how the journey went as he has mixed feelings during an interesting Nigeria to US trip

He gave the couple a lovely performance on their special day but like he did when he traveled down, he left his luggage in the US, Nigerians have reacted to his incredible story

Mavin Records star, Johnny Drille got social media buzzing when he shared a short video to narrate his interesting trip to the United States.

The singer was invited to perform at a wedding in the country and he shared a short document of his activities-filled journey.

Johnny Drille shares video of his performance at US wedding. Credit: @johnnydrille.

Source: Twitter

Johnny Drille upon getting to the US realised he forgot his luggage in Nigeria but was treated to a nice hotel with plenty of local foods which he divulged all.

He proceeded to the wedding proper where he gave the couple and their guest some top-notch performances.

Upon his return to Nigeria, he realised that he had forgotten his luggage again in the US and he felt that might be a sign.

He captioned the video as:

"Was invited to the US to perform at a wedding, this lady must be a special one, but I had a few obstacles on the way."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Johnny Drille's video

A number of Johnny Drille's followers have reacted differently to the video he shared.

JudithEbiere:

"The luggage left in Nigeria was to ensure you return to Nigeria, I don’t know about the one left in America. At least now you can say you have property abroad."

Murphyjesse:

"Didn't ask God if it was a sign when your bag was left in Nigeria, but you want a sign when it was left in America. Ogbeni wait them go return your back."

Callmedidididit:

"Like play like play you don go make them shed tears of joy Johnny you do well oo."

Source: Legit.ng