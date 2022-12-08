Nigerian singer Oxlade has excited his fans and supporters with an unexpected remix of his hit single, Ku Lo Sa

The music star is set to release the remix which features Cuban-American music star, Camila Cabello, in a few days

During an Instagram live session, both music stars shared their excitement about the collaboration with Camila promising to travel down to Lagos

Singer, Oxlade, has joined the growing list of Nigerian music stars who have managed to bag solid international music collaborations.

Just recently, the singer announced the remix of his hit track, Ku Lo Sa, with Cuban-American singer/songwriter, Camila Cabello.

Camila Cabello and Oxlade on KuLoSa remix. Photo: @oxlade/@camila_cabello

Source: Instagram

Camila shared a snippet on her official Twitter page while announcing that the remix officially drops on Friday, December 13.

See her tweet below:

The singers also got to chat during an Instagram live session where they shared their excitement about the music collaboration.

Camila mentioned how she was super excited when it was brought to her attention, while Oxlade explained how he had been insistent to his label that she had to be the one in the remix.

The Havanna crooner equally mentioned plans to come down to Lagos and meet with Oxlade for more similar projects.

Watch them speak below:

Social media users react

innobenchi said:

"Wow... Everyone is jumping on afrobeat. Nice camila."

eazyfunds24 said:

"Oxlade no do pass music o..we fit get issue cause this flirting is not sitting well with me I never get over Asap own now this again no try am."

queen_cillia said:

"see as he dey blush."

cdmora said:

"He def just has a crush on her cause why."

nwachinazor said:

" she had to make it clear “we are JUST partying and writing”

the.ma_yor said:

"I Dey hear you’re coming to Nigeria,Oxlade wan bring this girl Kulosa knack am ni ooo."

iamthestorme said:

"You barely do features? but dem dey feature you."

Oxlade appreciates Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Oxlade took to social media in appreciation of colleague, Wizkid.

The Away hitmaker mentioned how Wizkid gave him the opportunity to perform at the O2 Arena in London even before he had any hit song.

According to Oxlade, the MIL crooner's love cannot be bought as it has to come from a genuine place.

Source: Legit.ng