Ace Nigerian singer Paul Okoye recently got into an online war with a Nigerian Police officer who slammed him as senseless

Rude Boy responded to the DSP who called him senseless, saying he blames himself for once fighting for a better life for men of the Nigerian police, noting that they deserve what they get

The singer also slammed the DSP, asking him if he isn't tired of suffering under the current administration and should rather pray for a good government

Popular Nigerian singer and a member of the PSquare music duo, Paul Okoye, was recently locked in an online war with the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendant Bright Edafe.

Paul Okoye had reacted to the arrest of his colleague, Ice Prince saying any policeman that steps into his car for whatever reason; considers it an avenue to negotiate crime.

This statement sparked a reaction from the Delta state PPRO, slamming Paul Okoye as a senseless celebrity.

King Rudy has never been one to shy away from an online confrontation, as he returned with some epic bashing of the DSP. First, he said he blames himself for once fighting for a better life for men of the Nigerian police during the famous Endsars protest.

Suffer no dey taya una

King Rudy noted that while police officers in other climes sit inside AC cars and use computers to monitor and gather intelligence, it's different from their counterparts like DSP Edafe in Nigeria.

Paul Okoye further noted that the latter is made to stand under the sun for hours. He queried in pidgin, 'suffer no dey taya una?'

He also noted that if only people like DSP Edafe were paid well and could afford to buy good bathing soap and body spray, police officers won't smell bad when they stepped into people's cars.

See the full exchange between both men in the post below:

See how netizens reacted to online bashing between Paul Okoye and DSP Edafe:

@de.leejoe:

"I see sense for Wetin Paul talk, na d smell part caught my attention . Abeg ehhhhh, I no fit laugh, I never chop."

@only1_ednariches:

"Well said. Their own don too much abeg. Enough of all dis harassment and brutality. All dis police officers have successfully taken our right from us."

@db_naturals_:

"Oga police catch his sub quick quick ."

@_somebodys1stson:

"Omo this one enter. The using computer to get information instead of hanging on people's bonnets and entering their cars unnecessarily. E too enter oh ."

@ghostblogger101:

"This one enter ooo ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

