Singer Harrysong and Soso Soberekon are currently involved in an ugly drama after serious allegations levelled by the former

According to reports making the rounds, the singer arrived in Lagos on Tuesday, October 11 and was immediately taken into police custody for questioning

Harrysong’s alleged arrest has sparked mixed reactions online with many making references to his words during a podcast interview

The drama between popular singer Harrysong and top music executive, Soso Soberekon, has taken a new turn following the alleged arrest of the former.

According to Linda Ikeji, a police source confirmed that the music star was arrested during the early hours of Tuesday, October 11, after arriving at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

Harrysong reportedly arrested by police.

The arrest is in connection to allegations of threat to life Harrysong levelled against Soberekon during his session on a podcast interview.

The same media reports that Harrysong was taken into custody for questioning on the matter and might be released or detained further as the case requires.

Social media users react

nene_george said:

"Sad situation that he’s falling out with all his friends. I just hope his allegations are true..."

eghe_tricia said:

"U don't just open your mouth waaaa, and some people were hailing him. That's a big issue especially without evidence, how do u want to tarnish someone's image like that."

golden_child___ said:

"Make them investigate the matter oo because for naija na who get money pass Dey win case."

chris_wristberg said:

"Don't know why someone will be picked up, detained and probably denied bail over an alleged allegation... This is a civil case, you summon to court."

alexdon237 said:

"The accusation is too much, no reasonable person will say that in public because is also a threat to soso life."

faithful_sharon2 said:

"Just proved him right, a true friend won’t arrest his friend regardless of the allegations, two wrongs doesn’t make a right, he’s been looking for ways to deal with harry."

l.tobiloba said:

"I hope his allegations are true and that the police conduct a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, in life, choose your friends carefully because your closest friends may be your worst enemies."

Soso Soberekon sues Harrysong

Still in a related story, Legit.ng reported that music executive Soso Soberekon responded to an allegation singer Harrysong made against him.

Harrysong, in a statement, had claimed Soso Soberekon hired assassins against him as he spoke on the issue of fake friendships in the music industry.

Reacting to the allegations via his lawyers, Soso said it was all false as he demanded N500million in compensation from Harrysong for tarnishing his name.

