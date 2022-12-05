London, UK - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), showed his fun side after his speech at Chatham House in London, United Kingdom on Monday, December 5.

The APC presidential flagbearer was seen dancing to Kizz Daniel’s hit song ‘Buga’ in some video clips shared by the APC campaign spokesman, Festus Keyamo (SAN).

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state and other members of the APC standard flagbearer's team also joined him on the dance floor.

Sharing the first video on Twitter, Keyamo wrote:

"The Lagos Boy!!! @officialABAT feeling cool and having a light-hearted moment after the hugely successful outing at Chatham House, London today. As e dey pain dem, e dey sweet us!! . "

Shortly after, the minister of Labour for state shared the second video where Tinubu and others danced to Buga, with the caption:

"Okay, some requested for him to stand and dance. Now, due to popular demand by his detractors who are having buckets of tears since morning, we serve you the ‘standing version’ of the dancing CITY BOY!! For those who are depressed by his fitness, we say, ‘it is what it is!!’ "

Source: Legit.ng