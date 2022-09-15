Top Nigerian singer, Davido, appears to be getting into the thick of things with Nigeria’s politics

While on a video call with Cubana Chiefpriest, the singer revealed that he will be at the PDP campaign rally in Ebonyi state

According to Chiefpriest who posted the call online, Davido did it in Osun and he will do it again in Ebonyi state

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, doesn’t seem ready to take a break from Nigerian politics anytime soon, going by his recent move.

The much-loved music star recently assured his fans that he will be present at the political campaign rally in Ebonyi state to support PDP’s candidate, Chief Ifeanyi Odii (aka Anyichuks).

The Electricity crooner revealed this while on a video call with popular socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest.

Davido to storm PDP political rally in Ebonyi to campaign for Ifeanyi Odii. Photos: @cubanachiefpriest, @ifeanyicodii

Source: Instagram

Davido said he will be present at the rally with Chiefpriest, as well as, his uncle and the incoming governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke.

The singer stated:

“Congratulations to the incoming governor of Ebonyi state. My people of Ebonyi, I will be there present at our flag off with my brother, Chiefpriest and the incoming governor of Osun state, the dancing governor, his excellency Governor Ademola Adeleke.”

Chiefpriest brags about what Davido can do

Taking to the caption of the video, Chiefpriest bragged about how Davido did it in Osun and will do it again in Ebonyi.

He wrote:

“He Did It In Osun He Will Do It In Ebonyi My Good People Of Ebonyi The Biggest Force Outta Africa @davido Is Coming For #AnyiChuks2023 He Is Not Coming Alone, He Is Coming With The Dancing Governor Of Osun State @aadeleke_01 It’s Youth O’clock And We Re Not Playing !!!! Power To The People”

See the video below:

Internet users react as Davido reveals plan to campaign in Ebonyi state

Read what some netizens had to say below:

Flashforce212:

"Oga mi you don go pdp ni."

Xayib0y_zz:

"We day we go run am ."

princecelebrityofficial:

"Make una two still do it for Peter Obi come 2023 Nigeria must be better."

Habasmania:

"Them go hear ammmmmm."

Meshackjoseph171:

"OBO you are just the best❤️❤️❤️."

Interesting.

Davido holds massive show after uncle's victory in Osun state

It was indeed a moment of joy and celebration in the household of Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke aka Davido, following his uncle’s victory in Osun state.

The 30BG musician had been in Osun state for days and his efforts were not wasted as his paternal uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, emerged as the governor-elect.

Following the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), excited indigenes stormed the Adeleke residence and Davido was on ground to entertain them.

