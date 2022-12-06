Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu has flooded his page with some new pictures as he declared himself a music doctor

The Zazu singer described himself as an inspiration as he shared different poses of him rocking a Dr Zeh outfit

Many netizens are, however, dragging Portable for posing beside a Benz as they wonder why he chose to buy a Mazda

Upcoming Nigerian singer Portable Zazu, who is popular for his many controversies, has declared himself a music doctor.

Rocking an outfit with Dr Zeh written on it, the Zazu crooner, who recently bought a new car, posed beside a Benz car as he said he is an inspiration.

Portable poses beside a benz. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram page, Portable wrote:

“Music Doctor Kinimah Dr ZEH Nation many many inspiration ”

See the post below:

Reactions as Portable strikes pose beside a Benz

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many criticised him over his outfit and car, see them below:

prettykingofabuja:

"Sha you see cars when people Dey buy ? Buy one better car."

hotspotguyy:

"Omo person way sew this cloth no sabi fashion at all."

hissco_dc:

"More keys our king ."

meenash_clothings:

"The more you criticize dis guy, d more he grows bigger... He's blessed already, all you're doing is nothing but hatred."

i_am_ku_sh:

"Nah tailor sewed this no be fashion designer he must be arrested ."

oluwa_moore19:

"Na Gateman cloth day sow for you my brr ."

temidayo_bills:

"Bros comot for person car, na Mazda and old range be yours ."

__badboyblak:

"Them suppose charge you and your tailor to court."

ego_rie_nsi:

"So u like benz go dey buy Mazda if u no get money u talk."

_____pappy04pf:

"Omoh Werey. No be your car ."

janto_money:

"Who sew this native for you no go make heaven ."

iam_maxel33508:

"Who dey always sew clothes for you@like this na wa oooo."

adeleketaoheed77:

"Wetin this guy wear now ."

joeblinks_richie1:

"Anybody way they style portable No really well ."

Timaya uses Portable's slang

Nigerian veteran singer Timaya in a tweet used a word attributed to the controversial singer Portable Zazu.

Timaya simply wrote on his Twitter timeline

“Akoi grace is plenty.”

Timaya's tweet stirred reactions as many tipped Portable to react.

Source: Legit.ng