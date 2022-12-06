“If You No Get Money U Talk”: Portable Zazu Criticized Over New Pics With Different Talking Points
- Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu has flooded his page with some new pictures as he declared himself a music doctor
- The Zazu singer described himself as an inspiration as he shared different poses of him rocking a Dr Zeh outfit
- Many netizens are, however, dragging Portable for posing beside a Benz as they wonder why he chose to buy a Mazda
Upcoming Nigerian singer Portable Zazu, who is popular for his many controversies, has declared himself a music doctor.
Rocking an outfit with Dr Zeh written on it, the Zazu crooner, who recently bought a new car, posed beside a Benz car as he said he is an inspiration.
Sharing the pictures on his Instagram page, Portable wrote:
“Music Doctor Kinimah Dr ZEH Nation many many inspiration ”
See the post below:
Reactions as Portable strikes pose beside a Benz
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many criticised him over his outfit and car, see them below:
prettykingofabuja:
"Sha you see cars when people Dey buy ? Buy one better car."
hotspotguyy:
"Omo person way sew this cloth no sabi fashion at all."
hissco_dc:
"More keys our king ."
meenash_clothings:
"The more you criticize dis guy, d more he grows bigger... He's blessed already, all you're doing is nothing but hatred."
i_am_ku_sh:
"Nah tailor sewed this no be fashion designer he must be arrested ."
oluwa_moore19:
"Na Gateman cloth day sow for you my brr ."
temidayo_bills:
"Bros comot for person car, na Mazda and old range be yours ."
__badboyblak:
"Them suppose charge you and your tailor to court."
ego_rie_nsi:
"So u like benz go dey buy Mazda if u no get money u talk."
_____pappy04pf:
"Omoh Werey. No be your car ."
janto_money:
"Who sew this native for you no go make heaven ."
iam_maxel33508:
"Who dey always sew clothes for you@like this na wa oooo."
adeleketaoheed77:
"Wetin this guy wear now ."
joeblinks_richie1:
"Anybody way they style portable No really well ."
Timaya uses Portable's slang
Nigerian veteran singer Timaya in a tweet used a word attributed to the controversial singer Portable Zazu.
Timaya simply wrote on his Twitter timeline
“Akoi grace is plenty.”
Timaya's tweet stirred reactions as many tipped Portable to react.
