Actress Bimbo Ademoye and media personality VJ Adams are currently trending in the online community

This comes after blogger, Gistlover, reported that the celebrity stars are an item and have allegedly introduced their families

Many have since flooded social media with congratulatory messages, while others await confirmation from the two

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye’s relationship status has become a trending topic of discussion in the online community.

Just recently, a controversial Instagram blog, Gistlover, claimed that the Anikulapo actress is allegedly dating top media personality VJ Adams.

Fans react amid fresh dating rumours of Bimbo Ademoye and VJ Adams. Photo: @iamvjadams/@bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

The blogger alleged that the celebrity stars are serious about their relationship and have allegedly proceeded to introduce their family members.

See the post below:

Social media users react

As expected, the dating rumours have sparked mixed reactions from fans of the two in the online community.

Read some comments sighted below:

plussize_by_mys said:

"Heeeee my baby is hooked, and I have been waiting for when she and kunle remi will announce their love, I don’t know I just love both of them together no offense vj Adam ."

shemisjewelry said:

"Oh! I was rooting for Kunle Remi.. I thought they had a thing."

gylliananthonette said:

"Wait, is this not my favourite actress bimbo????...I thought she and Kunle were dating ..didn't know she had anything to do with iyanya."

tiasluxury said:

"Is vj adams not a Muslim? Is Bimbo a Muslim? Cause vj adams is a dedicated Muslim….this combo sha shock me never would have even guessed rightcongratulations to them."

habeolahjummie said:

"Awww I love Bimbo, and VJAdams sef na my person . Thank God she didn’t fall for Kunle."

vanchizzy said:

"Omo, friends dey snitch o. This information is from someone that is very close to her. It's so accurate."

Source: Legit.ng