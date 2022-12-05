Singer Burna boy’s mum and manager, Bose Ogulu, got her son’s fans super excited at a recent show in Paris

The momager had taken a moment on stage and surprisingly addressed members of the audience in the French language

Nigerians on social media couldn't help but heap accolades on Mama Burna with some of her old students also recounting her days as a lecturer

Bose Ogulu, mother and manager of singer Burna Boy is just as interesting as her son whenever she makes appearances on stage at his shows.

Just recently, the celebrated momager took to her Instagram page with a video filmed from a show in Paris where Burna performed.

Mama Burna had taken a moment to grace the stage and she got the fans super excited after speaking in fluent French language.

The fans screamed in excitement before allowing her to get her point across. Watch the video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

bahdmanpetus said:

"Burna boy be so proud of mummy just like she is of him ."

nihetmakeupng said:

"She’s quite fluent !! That French is too good ."

artistrybysommie said:

"She use to be a French teacher back then in PH."

eliteprivateservices said:

"I was today years old when I learned Mama Burna speaks French… fluently! What can she not do?!❤️."

harrywiltonibinabo said:

"So proud to have been “Madame Ogulu’s” student in the Department of French and International Studies at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education. The lecturer that makes you feel as though you are in a Lecture room in France. You could feel the French culture and aura in every of her class. An intelligent and well-seasoned lecturer, her mastery of the french language and culture is so exquisite and commendable. She is a phenomenal woman!"

