Singer Wizkid enjoys keeping a low profile but a recent video has shown fans yet another side of the much-loved superstar

Wizkid appeared utterly in love with his outfit and he couldn’t help but hype himself up in the Yoruba language

The video sparked funny reactions from his fans and supporters on social media who also loved his outfit

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has reputation for being a chill artiste who seldom does too much on social media.

This explains why fans and admirers are completely in love with a recent video of the Made in Lagos (MIL) hitmaker that recently surfaced online.

Rare video of Wizkid hyping his designer clothes excites fans. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The video captured a fully dressed Wizkid stepping out and preparing to enter a bus headed to his destination.

However, the singer’s stylist appeared to have dressed him up in an impressive fit and Wizkid couldn’t help himself from hyping how good he looked in the outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The MIL star switched to Yoruba and got diddy as a team member captured the funny moment on camera.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

sky_prince196 said:

"I don watch this video pass 100 million times ."

akeemtundeelegbeji said:

"Dude is doing 'buttish' street here ."

official_ksley said:

"I so much love this guys he doesn’t care what they say about him ."

official_gbrayne1 said:

"Bottega mehn! Kiloshie."

rossyofnewyork said:

"No 1 in Africa ✨ takin over Worldwide wit his sweet melodious afrobeat vibe."

azfit_ng said:

"Yoruba boy always.."

facygram said:

"LoL, so BIG WIZ Dey speak Igbo? Weytin I just hear ."

Wizkid stirs reactions after saying he is single

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer left social media users wondering if all is well between him and his woman, Jada P.

This comes after Wizkid suddenly took to his Snapchat page with a post announcing that he has been single for a long time and now needs someone new in his life.

Wizkid's posts sparked mixed reactions online with some of his followers mentioning how he only just welcomed his second child with Jada a couple of weeks ago.

Source: Legit.ng