Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently left one of his foreign fans crying uncontrollably at a concert

The lady could not hold back her tears after catching the music star’s towel that he threw into the crowd

In the viral video, the lady who continued to cry uncontrollably noted that she loves Burna Boy so much

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has no doubt continued to make big impact in other parts of the world and this is evident in the number of foreigners that now know and love his music.

At one of Burna’s recent concerts, one of his oyinbo female fans was seen crying uncontrollably as she watched the singer perform.

The lady had been able to lay her hands on Burna Boy’s towel and she was seen shedding tears of love and joy for being the one to catch the piece of sweaty cloth.

In the viral clip, the crying lady was seen being consoled by her friends but she did not seem able to stop her tears.

According to the crying lady, she has nothing but love for Burna Boy. Amid tears, she said:

“Oh my God, I love him”.

See the emotional video below:

Nigerians react to video of oyinbo lady crying uncontrollably after catching Burna Boy’s towel at concert

The video of the oyinbo lady crying over catching Burna Boy’s towel soon went viral on social media and it got a lot of Nigerians talking. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

wordsmith234:

"MJ levels!!!! "

ceeboiofficial:

"Na fan be that"

tinohlion:

"I for Cry pass her."

tamyhart:

"Outsiders for life "

xperiment022:

"Na the perfume sweet , if na sweat Dey smell she for don give her friend to hold."

darareboy:

"Only Artiste will perform in an Arena and 50% of the people are whites. This guy done go, his music is doing very well all around the world though he sings with his local tongue."

fav.nigerian:

"Na person mother or wife or gf dy cry like that for another man performance "

her_candiness:

"God abeggi ooo. I’ve not seen that human being that’ll make me act like this sha "

macheddar01:

"The Love is Real"

