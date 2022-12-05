Media personality Daddy Freeze was recently joined by colleagues Samklef and Soso Soberekon for an interesting Instalive session

A portion of the session showing the moment Samklef shared his opinions about singers Wizkid and Iyanya has since gone viral online

The Pakurumo producer declared that Wizkid isn’t a fantastic singer and Iyanya stands a better chance if the two were to be placed in an audition room

Controversial music producer, Samklef, has sparked mixed reactions on social media following his submissions during a recent music conversation.

The US-based Nigerian producer had hopped on the session with media personality, Daddy Freeze, and top music executive, Soso Soberekon.

Producer Samklef says Wizkid is not a fantastic singer. Photo: @samklef/@iyanya/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

A portion of the session currently making the rounds on social media captured the moment Samklef shared his honest opinion about the vocal prowess of Wizkid and Iyanya.

The producer asked his co-speakers to honestly mention who they would pick if Wizkid and his colleague, Iyanya, were placed in the same audition room.

Samklef added that even Wizkid knows he isn’t a fantastic singer.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

kinky_vee said:

"POV: I kinda agree. I think right now he’s just overrated and enjoying past glory. This album he released is so dryyyy!!"

kolawokola123 said:

"I dont see any lie here.. Bro just has grace... Kizz daniel will beat the brother hands down."

levia____ said:

"Someone has finally said some truth about wizkid."

___zamanii said:

"Make una calm down .. No be insult . Wizkid is not a fantastic singer compare to Wande Coal, Kizz Daniel or Asake."

nahlikaa_ said:

"Can this SamKlef stop D riding Wizkid and rest???? Always eager to jump on any issue regarding Wizkid. A whole grown man. He’s so obsessed with the man. Tchew."

triqa_blu said:

"Thank U senior men for coming out to discuss and educate us. We need more! We have more living legends than superstars but we no Dey hear from them."

