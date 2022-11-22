Rapper Blaqbonez has shared the details behind his stage name, which he revealed formerly belonged to a friend

Blaqbonez said he stole the name as his friend who owns the name was not using it for anything as he only liked rap and nothing more

The singer, who has gone on to thrive with the name in the music industry, said no one could know about it if he refused to share it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule better known as Blaqbonez, has opened up on how he came about his stage name. Unlike some of his colleagues who coined theirs themselves, the singer revealed his used to belong to a friend.

Blaqbonez says he got his stage name while in school. Credit: @blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

Blaqbonez, in a podcast with actor Temisan Emmanuel, said he got the name from a friend when he was still in school. According to the Back In Uni crooner, his friend was not using the name for anything

In his words:

"I stole it. It was my friend's name. His name was Blaqbonez but he was not using it for anything. He likes rap so he gave himself a rap name. He was not using it for anything, so one day I said bro I like am and that was how I started bearing Blaqbonez. I was in school then."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the video below:

Netizens react as Blaqbonez shares how he came about his stage name

See some of the reactions below:

princenelsonenwerem:

"You be proper werey ."

__petiteamaka_:

"Each time I hear this ehn it’s so funny the guy wasn’t using it for anything."

ajibolapizzle:

"Musician with a touch of funnybonez."

_am.aka_:

"He wasn’t using it for anything name wey person Dey answer this Emeka ehh."

prestigeondtrack:

"That one friend that is good with names ."

mandela__white:

"Emeka don rip the guy name from am ."

Blaqbonez issues warning after being compared to Portable

Blaqbonez made headlines after he joined a conversation where a netizen pitched him against controversial Nigerian singer Portable Zazu.

The netizen identified with the username @kevinismael72 took to his Twitter handle to ask his followers to pick between Portable and Blaqbonez.

Reacting to the tweet, Blaqbonez issued a warning as he urged the netizen not to disrespect Portable, a statement that has stirred mixed reactions.

Source: Legit.ng