Popular Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez, stirred funny reactions on social media over how he handled a guy who can’t play football in his estate

In a video making the rounds, the music star was seen paying off the bad player with N500k on the condition that he would not come to the field again

The clip soon went viral and stirred a series of funny reactions from fans as they shared their thoughts on it

Popular Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez, trended on social media after he paid off a bad football player in his estate.

According to the report making the rounds, the music star was fed up with the boy who could not play, and he paid him half a million naira (N500k) to stay off the field.

In the video posted online, Blaqbonez was seen asking the guy for his bank account details and making him promise that he had been banned from playing football with them on the field for life.

Fans react as Blaqbonez pays off bad football player in his estate with N500k. Photos: @blaqbonez.

Blaqbonez’s N500k payoff to the bad football player soon made the rounds online, and a number of Nigerians reacted to it.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Blaqbonez pays off bad football player in his estate with N500k

A number of internet users were amused by the situation and some of them noted that it was a win-win. Others said the rapper was killing the guy’s dream.

Read some comments below:

temi_genius:

"This guy just got paid for lack of talent. WOW"

dammie.coal:

"Where the estate dey? I wan play ball."

r.u.u.m:

"A win is a win."

kayceelawproperties:

"How bad was that dude."

immaculate_adeola_chioma:

"Abeg Whr una pitch dey I don buy my Jersey, coming to play nonsense "

cutemikky:

"When is their next match Abeg "

africanflamingo_:

"Na trouble him don find so cos another sets go come next "

petiteonyii:

"Lack of talent finally paid off."

mide_fwesh:

"Why discourage him with money ??When is you people next match ??"

queeniesunshyn:

"Na their type Dey tok say “collect this 50million naira and disappear from my son/daughter’s life “ for nollywood"

destalkercomedian:

" this thing can be frustrating ehnn especially when he's the one spoiling your set."

bobbii7:

"I can relate, some people no suppose come field with boot at all"

