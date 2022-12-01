A funny video of Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy, and his official band, The Outsiders, has surfaced on social media

The band members were having a private time at a beach house when Burna Boy suddenly sneaked up on them

One of them hilariously wondered how the African Giant got there unnoticed and he teased them about always being nearby

A rare video of Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy and his official band, The Outsiders, has surfaced in the online community to the delight of many.

From indications, the guys were chilling at a private beach house ahead of a show they had much later.

However, they were completely taken by surprise when the Grammy-winning musician sneaked up on them on the spot.

One of the band members hilariously questioned Burna Boy and asked when he got there without being noticed.

Burna Boy hilariously mentioned how he is always lurking around in the corner and ready to show up when he notices that they are almost being led astray.

"When you people want to go astray, I will be somewhere," the singer said.

The band member who questioned Burna went on to note that he is always in charge of the group whenever the singer isn’t around.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

wolfofafrica said:

"That guy wey talk say he de guide everybody na him werey pass among them na why burna surprise ."

sugarlipsy_beny said:

"He say make them nor enter water lost, like say them be small pikin ."

astroboygrammm said:

"When you get money anything way you talk go dey funny! lol."

iamdx2 said:

leponky no wan here story that touches .. Mk BBC come dey ask am how many men went into the river and how many came out ."

leponky said:

"See people wey dey do show today them believe themselves dieeee."

sampmson_white said:

"ODOGWU ."

Burna Boy's ex Stefflon Don seen vibing to Asake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that British rapper Stefflon Don sparked reactions online after she was spotted in a video.

The rapper who once date Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy, was sighted passionately listening to Asake's song.

Social media users hilariously urged the YBNL star to take to his heels.

Source: Legit.ng