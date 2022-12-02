Controversial music star, Speed Darlington, has sparked hilarious reactions on social media after sharing his thoughts about Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile

Darlington submitted that the Soapy crooner is humble and as such he would like to work on a music project with him

The rapper, however, accused his friend Zlatan of always showing off and netizens had mixed reactions to the video

Controversial rap star, Speed Darlington, has given many the impression that all is not entirely in order as it concerns his friendship with fellow rapper, Zlatan Ibile.

In a video making the rounds online, Darlington shared his thoughts on the indigenous rapper and his colleague, Naira Marley.

Speed Darlington takes u-turn on friendship with Zlatan Ibile. Photo: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Darlington concluded that the Soapy crooner has a humble personality and he would like to work on a project with him.

He, however, made a u-turn on his friend Zlatan as he accused the rapper of always doing 'big man'.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

legend.zino_ said:

"Person wey buy phone for you ?? Feature for your song ? Shoot video for you ? Chai this life ehn."

emmy01114 said:

"You see waiting e dey drink how e wan take reason like human being ."

king_skiche said:

"Until e comot his eyes for you??… na Zlatan first invite you to him house when u came to Lag bro!"

benedictbg1 said:

"Zanku way buy you phone give you money, still do video with you … Life xha."

tyceondeck said:

"You see this life be selfish with your success for its people you helped or had mercy for that will kill you ."

bloop2873 said:

"Person when u say Dey do big man . Leave him house rush go your house when neighbors want kill you because of this your bad mouth and foolish talks."

Source: Legit.ng