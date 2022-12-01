Nigerian singer Wizkid seems to have lost all the care in the world for his fans in Lagos, where his hustle started

The Bad To Me crooner shocked many after he announced that his show later this month in the megacity would be his last

The news has not been taken well by Nigerians, who have taken to social media with different opinions

Nigerian singer Wizkid is billed to perform in Lagos on December 30, and while fans are anticipating the show, the singer has given them a reason not to.

Wizkid FC have been thrown into panic after Machala announced via his Instgram story channel that the show would be his last in Lagos ever.

Fans are not happy after Wizkid announced his last show in Lagos.

Source: Instagram

Different reactions have taken over social media, with many knocking the Bad To Me crooner for trying to forget the source of his hustle.

Reactions to Wizkid's post

ademi.doyinsola:

"Later the werey will be shouting ojuelegba up and down."

iam_losanthony:

"Believing manchala at your own risk."

j_r_ome:

"Na una wey dey Stan this proud man I blame. U won't hear Drake say he's never going to hold he's last show in Canada it's only in Nigeria u be hearing rubbish."

codiebvlck:

"I thought you guys said he’s singing rubbish why are you bothered? las las everybody na fc."

everything_flossy:

"Cos una talk say una no rate am for Naij, so he say make he wan una as SirDaddy wey him be. You get me now? "

just_mistty:

"Why are y’all complaining I thought you guys don’t like him"

food.hybrid:

"It’s just a way to get people to attend."

Wizkid’s partner Jada reacts after he claimed to be single

Wizkid and his partner and manager, Jada Pollock, seemed to have issues in their relationship, and it found its way to social media.

Jada, known to keep a somewhat low profile on social media, shared a tweet that had many guessing that their relationship was facing troubles.

In a now-deleted tweet, the mother of two had posted that she was controlling her emotions

