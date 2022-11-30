British rapper Stefflon Don has gotten social media users wondering if she has a special liking for Nigerian stars

This comes after the rapper was spotted vibing to Asake’s Joha song in a video spotted in the online community

Netizens couldn’t help but react to Don's video with some suggesting that she should settle down with a Nigerian guy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Top British rapper, Stefflon Don, has gotten Nigerians talking about her again on social media after she was sighted in a video.

Don who was formerly in a romantic relationship with Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy, was spotted vibing to Asake’s song.

Stefflon Don seen vibing hard to Asake's song. Photo: @asakemusic/@stefflondon

Source: Instagram

The rapper was driving in her car and couldn't help herself from singing along to the YBNL crooner’s Joha track.

Watch the video as sighted on Instagram below:

Social media users react

As expected the video got netizens talking with one individual suggesting that she should pitch her tent in Nigeria for her next relationship.

Read some comments sighted below:

__chi___chi said:

"This lady is rich"

multiple_riches_ said:

"This girl done already get nigeria for blood make she just find Nigeria guy marry."

fastlink_autos said:

"Season film."

this_is_rlb said:

"Who a niggah if a niggah think I give a fvk ."

mixby2undeonas said:

"Asake run oooo"

samirutg19 said:

"Asake run for your life o ."

One IG user who also spotted a ring on the singer's finger wondered if she got engaged. He wrote:

"Who engage her lol?"

Wizkid announces his single status, sparks reactions from fans online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Wizkid sparked mixed reactions online after sharing a post suggesting that something might be off in his relationship.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner who welcomed his second child with Jada some weeks ago disclosed that he has been single for a very long time.

Not stopping there, Wizkid proceeded to mention that he doesn't mind finding one or two people in his life at the moment.

The post got some of his fans worried with some suggesting that the singer was simply "catching cruise" with his post.

Source: Legit.ng