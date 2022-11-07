Singer Mohbad has sparked a massive reaction online after he released a diss track brutally trolling his former record label boss, Naira Marley

Mohbad, in the viral snippet, poked Naira Marley, saying his heydays are long gone while he is just starting out

The former Marlian records signee also noted that he has stopped smoking Indian hemp as against the claims by his ex-label boss, who alleged that he was a junkie

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Mohbad aka Imole has sparked emotions online after he released a diss track firing a hugely controversial statement aimed at his former record label boss Naira Marley.

The singer has been recently engrossed in a dirty copyright battle with his former record label Marlians and his label's boss.

Singer Mohbad trends online after he released a new song dissing Naira Marley. Photo credit: @iammohbad/@nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Mohbad, a while back, had gone online to accuse Naira Marley of directing people to assault him, leaving him hospitalised for days.

In the new diss track, Mohbad revealed that he no longer smokes hashish while also disclosing that his label boss, at the heights of their beef, called his mummy to threaten her life.

He also shared that his dad was cornered and forced to make unpleasant statements on camera.

Watch the diss video by Mohbad trolling Naira Marley below:

Read some of the reactions that Mohbad's diss track trolling Naira Marley sparked online:

@verified_marlian1:

"Mohbad doesn’t need this. He don forget when he was nobody."

@eseyioluwa_sax:

"Na Una dey cause Wahala Shey naira is not going down ni."

@debbiequality_prints:

"Naira should settle things with mohbad even though they won't work together again. Let's embrace peace."

@bella_shmurda:

"Light"

@officerwoos:

I'm Imole!!!

@ti_blaze_:

"Imole wey wise oshey."

@sswjersey:

"I wish Zeeno can leave that dead label as well. The boy just dulling his career with that Igbolabi."

@only1milli_:

"Omo he use style enter Zino and Cblack too o. Abi na only me hear am."

"Mohbad usually forgets his account details, phone password and even his lyrics," Naira Marley tells the singer's dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting recently that the Afro street music sensation, rapper and boss of the Marlian record label, Naira Marley, was seen in a viral video speaking to Mohbad's father and reporting some of his son's misdemeanours to him.

In the video leaked online, Naira Marley could be heard saying he has spoken to Mohbad several times about his addiction to hemp and some of the misdemeanours that his addiction might influence.

The label boss also said in the video that his signee sometimes forgets his phone passwords, account details and even the lyrics to some of his songs.

Source: Legit.ng