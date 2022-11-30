Music star Wizkid’s Disc Jockey Tunez has weighed in on the singer’s ‘Last time I ever perform in Lagos’ viral statement

DJ Tunez, in a tweet, said the singer is serious about it as he added that Nigeria has to build a stadium in Wizkid’s name

The DJ’s statement has further thrown the singer’s fans into a dilemma as many continue to wonder if 2022 would be the last time he would perform in Lagos

Nigerian international artiste Wizkid is scheduled to perform at a beach in Lagos on December 30; however, the way he made the announcement has thrown his fans into a panic mood.

Wizkid, in a post via his Instastory, said it would be his last performance in Lagos.

DJ Tunez says Nigeria have to build a stadium in Wizkid's name. Credit: @dj_tunez @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Last time I ever perform in Lagos. Let’s rage!!”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Wizkid’s DJ Tunez react to singer’s statement

DJ Tunez, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, said Wizkid was serious about his statement. He added that Nigeria has to build a stadium in honour of the music star.

He wrote:

“Last show in Lagos Ever! Baba is serious oo!

"Nigeria gonna have to build this Man a stadium! The Ayodeji Balogun Stadium or STARBOY ARENA!.”

See the tweet below:

Fans react to DJ Tunez’s tweets

See some of the reactions below:

heritage_alkali:

"Ahhhhh Make popsy chill nah."

mikekame:

"Na me go bring ham back if I knack him 2million dollars to come perform nko."

oluwatobiwilly:

"Tell baba say make him no forget e source na Lagos make am be wetin him be today I’m wizkid die hard fan remind am say water no dey forget e source…other artiest abroad no for get their country na only naija pple like to dey forget."

oriafobaba:

"Who he epp ? How many talented young gees popsy don sign ni ? Popsy no be for mouth ooooo."

Monalisa Stephen says it is greed for any woman to keep Wizkid to herself

Monalisa Stephen trended online over her attempt to weigh into Wizkid and his baby mama Jada Pollock's supposed troubled relationship.

In a post via her Instastory, Monalisa reacted to a post shared by Jada, saying it was greed for a single woman to want to keep Wizkid to herself.

She wrote:

"If no be greed why only one woman wan hoard Big Wiz, he must reach everybody o."

Source: Legit.ng