Actress Monalisa Stephen has joined many Nigerians in reacting to the supposed trouble in Wizkid and Jada Pollock’s relationship

Monalisa said it was greediness for one woman to want to keep the Nigerian music star to herself, adding that he belongs to everyone

The actress’ statement has stirred mixed reactions from netizens, as many took to social media to drag her

Nollywood actress Monalisa Stephen is trending online over her attempt to weigh into Wizkid and his baby mama Jada Pollock's supposed troubled relationship.

Wizkid and Jada stirred reactions from fans after they shared separate cryptic posts, which made many wonder what could have gone wrong.

Monalisa Stephen says Wizkid belongs to everyone. Credit: @monalisa.stephen @wizkidayo @jada_p

Source: Instagram

Monalisa Stephen reacts to Jada’s post

In a post via her Instastory, Monalisa Stephen reacted to a post shared by Jada, saying it was greediness for a single woman to want to keep Wizkid to herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She wrote:

"If no be greed why only one woman wan hoard Big Wiz, he must reach everybody o."

See her post below:

Netizens react to Monalisa Stephen's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

veevogee:

"This one na Adults fight Children Ngwa step aside ."

leeeymarrh:

"Wetin this one Dey talk .. is like you want wiz kid too Ahbi."

tonia.gram_:

"All of una go Dey carry these two matter for head. People that might be kissing, cuddling while watching y’all tweet ."

realofficialyemi:

"It’s the Monalisa audaciousness / desperation for me‍♂️."

faesignature_:

"The same women would come out and condemn polygamy, but when it Favour’s them it’s okay."

paschalpepper:

"But you no dey Wiz league sha."

olamiteebo:

"Some of you don’t understand boundaries smh."

veevyane__:

"Like say Jada sef no be hot babe, only one man no suppose hoard am if na like that ."

Lola Omotayo advises Wizkid over relationship drama with Jada

PSquare’s wife, Lola Okoye, took to social media to advise Wizkid after the singer and his partner made questionable posts showing their relationship was facing some troubles.

In reaction to Wizkid and Jada’s viral posts, Lola told the singer, who had claimed to be single, that there was nothing outside for him.

She wrote:

“Nothing out there but vultures waiting to devour and conquer bro @wizkidayo, more love, less ego #lovewins."

Source: Legit.ng