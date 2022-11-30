Rita Dominic’s marriage to Fidelis Anosike stirred an online debate after a feminist shared her thoughts

The feminist, Dinah Twumasi, complained of the veteran Nollywood actress changing her last name to her husband’s own after her marriage

Dinah asked why women have to be the ones letting go, and her now-deleted tweet soon went viral online

Popular Nollywood actress Rita Dominic’s marriage to Fidelis Anosike caught the attention of a feminist on Twitter, Dinah Twumasi, and she shared her opinion.

On Twitter, Dinah reacted to the news of Rita Dominic taking on her new husband’s last name shortly after her marriage.

In the now-deleted tweet, Dinah complained that just hours after her wedding, a household name and a global brand such as Rita Dominic is now going to be called Mrs Fidelis Anosike.

Feminist reacts as actress Rita Dominic changes last name after marriage. Photos: @ritadominic

She then went ahead to ask why women must always be the ones letting go after marriage.

See a screenshot of her deleted tweet below:

It did not take long for Dinah’s tweet to go viral on the Nigerian social media space, and it remained a topic of discussion even long after the post was taken down.

A number of netizens did not seem to agree with Dinah’s take on the actress’ marriage. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

malv_cuisine:

"Looking for wahala where there is none."

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"A global brand for years, she don try..Allow her oooooo world people..Na wah!"

phadekhemmy:

"And her husband's name isn't a household name? He should let go of his? Smh, who are you to complain on her behalf pls? Can we just let people do what suits them? Kai."

habiba_zocksock:

"She is still Rita Dominic, it's not that deep."

maggie_macjohnson:

"Una no de taya, if e reach your turn, no change your name."

rare_benita:

"She just added her husband’s name, her name is still intact, it’s just an addition she made. Y’all should leave my Rita alone."

thatslimchef:

"What a bitter woman."

lushluxurykids:

"Whatever happened to choice and freewill? This una own brand of feminism tire me jare."

z.e.n.g.e:

"The madness to always interfere audaciously in people’s life is becoming alarming‍."

partyjollof_:

"If you like the name that much, you can continue bearing it on her behalf na"

chef_muse:

"Is it your marry????"

“Anosike is a correct 10/10”: Reaction trails clips of Rita Dominic’s hubby Fidelis doing Gbese

The couple left social media users buzzing with reactions over numerous exciting video clips from their wedding party in the UK.

One of the wedding videos saw the couple dancing at the after-party, where her husband, Fidelis Anosike, showed off his exciting dance step that has set social media on fire.

Fans of both couples couldn't help but notice just how well Rita Dominic's husband was throwing it down, that at some point he even did the famous 'Gbese' dance step.

